Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Reaches $6.35 After 4.00% Down Move; Coty (COTY)’s Sentiment Is 0.42

Coty Inc (COTY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 84 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 200 reduced and sold holdings in Coty Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 279.71 million shares, down from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Coty Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 0 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 154 Increased: 38 New Position: 46.

The stock of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 283,095 shares traded or 25.82% up from the average. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has declined 56.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NINE News: 16/03/2018 – EANS-News: Operating Losses Cut in Half in the First Nine Months of the 2017/18 Financial Year; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – STELLA INTERNATIONAL – OF VIEW FILING CHAPTER 11 CASES BY ROCKPORT AND NINE WEST MAY HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON RESULTS AND OPERATIONS OF CO; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on Nine CRE CDOs; 06/04/2018 – Footwear company Nine West files for bankruptcy and will sell some brands; 09/04/2018 – SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LTD 6808.HK – AUCHAN TMALL SUPPLY AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF NINE MONTHS WITH RETROSPECTIVE EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2018; 12/05/2018 – NBC saved ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ amidst the media merger wars. Let us explain; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Nine New Jersey Businesses as ENERGY STAR® Partners of the YearThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $206.39M company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $6.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NINE worth $8.26M less.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $61.28M for 33.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.13 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Gruss & Co Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. for 155,147 shares. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.65 million shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 2.06% invested in the company for 370,121 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.01% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 107,823 shares.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 1.90M shares traded. Coty Inc. (COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 135.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $0.56 per share. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Nine Energy Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nine Energy Service has $1800 highest and $1000 lowest target. $13’s average target is 104.72% above currents $6.35 stock price. Nine Energy Service had 8 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy”.