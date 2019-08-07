Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 20 0.36 N/A -1.26 0.00 Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.81 N/A 1.05 55.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nine Energy Service Inc. and Verint Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. are 3.4 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Verint Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Nine Energy Service Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verint Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nine Energy Service Inc. and Verint Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Nine Energy Service Inc. is $32.5, with potential upside of 210.41%. Competitively the consensus price target of Verint Systems Inc. is $64.5, which is potential 20.02% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nine Energy Service Inc. seems more appealing than Verint Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nine Energy Service Inc. and Verint Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Verint Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend while Verint Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verint Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nine Energy Service Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.