Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Comparison side by side

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 19 0.22 N/A -1.26 0.00 New Relic Inc. 95 6.67 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nine Energy Service Inc. and New Relic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nine Energy Service Inc. and New Relic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. are 3.4 and 2.3. Competitively, New Relic Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Relic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nine Energy Service Inc. and New Relic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 New Relic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Nine Energy Service Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 212.01%. Meanwhile, New Relic Inc.’s average price target is $104, while its potential upside is 77.78%. Based on the results shown earlier, Nine Energy Service Inc. is looking more favorable than New Relic Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nine Energy Service Inc. and New Relic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 82.5%. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, New Relic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend while New Relic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors New Relic Inc. beats Nine Energy Service Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.