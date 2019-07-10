Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Contrasting side by side

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 22 0.51 N/A -1.26 0.00 Microsoft Corporation 118 8.56 N/A 4.49 28.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nine Energy Service Inc. and Microsoft Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5%

Liquidity

Nine Energy Service Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Microsoft Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microsoft Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Microsoft Corporation 1 0 12 2.92

Nine Energy Service Inc. has an average price target of $32.5, and a 108.33% upside potential. Competitively Microsoft Corporation has an average price target of $139, with potential upside of 1.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nine Energy Service Inc. seems more appealing than Microsoft Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares and 75.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -0.5% 3.18% -8.8% -37.23% -34% -2.09% Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend while Microsoft Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Microsoft Corporation beats Nine Energy Service Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.