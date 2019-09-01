Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Contrasting side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 18 0.18 N/A -1.26 0.00 Bandwidth Inc. 72 9.22 N/A 0.65 115.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nine Energy Service Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Bandwidth Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nine Energy Service Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nine Energy Service Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Nine Energy Service Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 264.96% upside potential. On the other hand, Bandwidth Inc.’s potential downside is -9.62% and its consensus target price is $78.8. The information presented earlier suggests that Nine Energy Service Inc. looks more robust than Bandwidth Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of Bandwidth Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. has -42.9% weaker performance while Bandwidth Inc. has 82.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats Nine Energy Service Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.