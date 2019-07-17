Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Contrasting side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 21 0.47 N/A -1.26 0.00 Anaplan Inc. 39 27.79 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nine Energy Service Inc. and Anaplan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% Anaplan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Anaplan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Nine Energy Service Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anaplan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nine Energy Service Inc. and Anaplan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anaplan Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 139.15% and an $32.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Anaplan Inc. is $47.67, which is potential -16.35% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Nine Energy Service Inc. is looking more favorable than Anaplan Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nine Energy Service Inc. and Anaplan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 45.2%. 2.7% are Nine Energy Service Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Anaplan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -0.5% 3.18% -8.8% -37.23% -34% -2.09% Anaplan Inc. -2.29% 6.93% 16.97% 56.81% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend while Anaplan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Anaplan Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nine Energy Service Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.