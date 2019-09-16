Nikko Asset Management Americas Upped Its Holding in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) as Stock Price Rose; As Universal Display Com (OLED) Stock Value Rose, Mengis Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $559,300

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 418.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.52M, up from 479,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 208,452 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $176.85. About 439,796 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1.07M shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 70,309 shares stake. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Incorporated Plc has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 50,853 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 1,282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,782 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Agf holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 53,120 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 176,739 shares stake. Moreover, Dubuque Comml Bank Company has 0.07% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 10,215 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas has 813,750 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 260,664 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,034 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,494 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.08% or 301,383 shares in its portfolio.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere And Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 24,282 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 282,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 77.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 3.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold NSTG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 45.09% less from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi accumulated 25,000 shares. Frontier Cap Management Co Limited Co has invested 0.09% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Columbus Circle reported 63,576 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.11% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 156,032 shares. 140,859 were accumulated by Bogle Mgmt Lp De. Principal Financial holds 20,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Cwm holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 54 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 23,785 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 56,802 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.2% or 750,000 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 304,845 shares or 0.02% of the stock. James Invest holds 0% or 810 shares in its portfolio. 16,163 are held by Citigroup.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 103,407 shares to 726,981 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 136,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,762 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

