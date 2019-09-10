Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Position in Teradyne (TER) by $1.24 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $561,741

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 31,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 448,449 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, down from 480,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 707,149 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 4.19M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 809 shares to 1,075 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 45,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $112.36 million for 19.93 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 11,881 shares to 7,982 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DUK) by 46,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO).

