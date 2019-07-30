Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Tctc Holdings Cut Stake by $541,710

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 549,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.86 million, down from 554,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 219,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 720,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.99M, down from 940,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.61. About 391,023 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Bank holds 225,445 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Zweig has 183,981 shares. Argent Cap Management Lc has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jcic Asset Mngmt owns 55,501 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South State has 3.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great Lakes Ltd Co reported 1.1% stake. Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 68,723 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt has 32,894 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 168,936 shares. Thornburg Mngmt has 16,757 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tru Comm Of Oklahoma owns 40,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Capital, a California-based fund reported 224,212 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Co New York has invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,626 shares to 3,491 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 143,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 914,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

