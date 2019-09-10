Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Increased Centerstate Bks Fla (CSFL) Stake

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 8.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 47,786 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 499,799 shares with $6.55M value, down from 547,585 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $9.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 602,192 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti CEO Resigns to Become Head of Vedanta Re; 03/05/2018 – South Africa gold producers, gold miners reach class action silicosis settlement; 07/03/2018 Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Update On Company Leadership Change And Ceo Search; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan Has Accepted Offer to Become CEO of Vedanta Re; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (CSFL) stake by 33.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 87,852 shares as Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 352,963 shares with $8.40M value, up from 265,111 last quarter. Centerstate Bks Fla Inc now has $3.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 16,751 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc holds 132,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Schroder Mgmt Group holds 0.08% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 2.11 million shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 9,969 were accumulated by Proshare Llc. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Metropolitan Life Insur Com owns 32,909 shares. 3,000 are held by Strs Ohio. Brinker Cap owns 35,728 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 0.34% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 106,834 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Knott David M reported 6,942 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.03M shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity. $82,327 worth of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares were bought by OAKLEY THOMAS E.

