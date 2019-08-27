Nikko Asset Management Americas Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Lifted by $25.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Csx Com (CSX) Stake Held by Harvest Capital Management Inc

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 143,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 914,306 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.17 million, up from 771,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $161.65. About 6.23 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 2.35 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,567 shares to 97,646 shares, valued at $173.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 37,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,340 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management Corp has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 117,893 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 137,960 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baltimore owns 14,342 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 4.33% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.33% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 587,724 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com invested in 10 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 0.07% or 1,265 shares. Bp Public Limited owns 63,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Charter Trust Co reported 7,894 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.71% or 163,220 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 11,495 shares.

