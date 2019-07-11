Nikko Asset Management Americas Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Lifted by $362,089; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Its Holding by $172.30 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 313,698 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 300.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 1,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,614 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, up from 403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $368.16. About 813,832 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Housing Stocks to Buy for Renewed Homebuilder Confidence – Investorplace.com” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Completes Acquisition of Steel Ceilings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Co Lp has 0.05% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 300,495 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service Incorporated reported 1,268 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 1.30M shares. Valueact Partnership holds 63,910 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 6 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Element Cap Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 27,250 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Prudential holds 144,009 shares. 59,570 were accumulated by Sei Investments Company. 100,279 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Lc. Stifel Corp accumulated 35,030 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $56.37 million for 20.93 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Israeli radar company to open U.S. headquarters in Germantown – Washington Business Journal” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lockheed taps missile systems chief to lead one of its most profitable segments – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rare Earth Supply Is Emerging As A Key Risk For Lockheed Martin – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed-led team launches another littoral combat ship, sideways. Here’s the video. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 13,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 68 shares. 6,270 are held by Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.55% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,941 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 308,302 shares. Founders Mngmt holds 1.9% or 17,258 shares in its portfolio. Burney Com has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 14,030 are held by Klingenstein Fields Llc. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2.22M shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 8,653 shares. Buckhead Capital Limited reported 17,542 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP owns 443,061 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Indiana Trust & Inv Mgmt Com has 872 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.18% stake. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock or 6,647 shares.