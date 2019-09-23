Nikko Asset Management Americas Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Decreased by $1.17 Million; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding Held by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 13,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 577,494 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.63M, down from 591,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.39. About 790,850 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 112,156 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, up from 106,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.01. About 331,457 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 294,643 shares to 416,303 shares, valued at $153.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 100,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,692 shares, and has risen its stake in China Biologic Products Holdin.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 4,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 40 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Montag A & Associates has invested 0.92% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company has 0.25% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Churchill Management stated it has 64,903 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 97,907 shares. 136 are owned by Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Co. Mufg Americas Corporation, New York-based fund reported 72,877 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.17% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 5.34M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). National Asset Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3,315 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,701 shares to 68,084 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,317 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

