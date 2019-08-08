Nikko Asset Management Americas Raised Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $661,760

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 8,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 39,295 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 30,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 323,390 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,239 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 7,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $274.87. About 707,151 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 26,770 shares. S&Co Inc accumulated 2.12% or 124,818 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 4,307 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa owns 2,511 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 234,853 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 170,442 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt Co reported 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.36% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 744,126 shares. 4,277 were reported by Freestone Cap Liability Company. Clearbridge Invs has invested 0.43% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James Financial Advsrs has 0.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 190,493 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,021 shares to 23,375 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 5,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,321 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Cohen & Steers Reit Etf (ICF) by 3,839 shares to 42,167 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat! Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 72,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth has 1.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.91% or 873,010 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 3,300 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank Trust holds 0.04% or 552 shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 131,400 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hodges Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 2,175 shares. Coastline accumulated 16,320 shares. Victory Inc holds 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 59,713 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 11.76 million shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 20,484 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. British Columbia reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Putnam Limited Liability Com stated it has 62,002 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mngmt invested in 1.47% or 4,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 328,514 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.