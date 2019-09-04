Nikko Asset Management Americas Raised Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stake by $10.95 Million; Pecaut & Company Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.77 billion market cap company. It closed at $128.74 lastly. It is down 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 13584.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 476,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 479,514 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 153,110 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,693 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated reported 39,430 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt invested in 1.93% or 22,455 shares. Phocas Fincl invested in 12,517 shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,109 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Llc has 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,959 shares. Citizens And Northern invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 603,511 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 100,189 shares. Cullinan reported 128,728 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 1.52% or 918,732 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yorktown Mgmt Com reported 8,400 shares. Weybosset Research And Ltd Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 58,636 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 31,936 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eam Investors Limited Liability Com holds 103,441 shares. Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 0.03% or 5,100 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Invesco Limited has 45,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 2.24 million shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 37,854 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 42,179 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 221,848 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 9,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 8,514 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has 231,025 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 1.92M shares. Susquehanna Int Llp accumulated 9,298 shares or 0% of the stock.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 13,804 shares to 296,550 shares, valued at $34.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 219,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,364 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why NanoString Technologies Stock Soared 104.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NanoString closes 5.2M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Publication Demonstrates First Use of NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler in Neuroscience – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.