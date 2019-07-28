Nikko Asset Management Americas Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Lowered as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $1.78 Million

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 41,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,007 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.23 million, down from 199,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 18,650 shares to 29,398 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 48,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 584.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares to 12,940 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

