Nikko Asset Management Americas Position in Bunge LTD (BG) Trimmed by $458,185 as Share Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Increased Holding by $639,360 as Share Price Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,051 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 14,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,726 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 101,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. On Thursday, May 23 CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 160,000 shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock or 19,750 shares. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 43.13 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruce And accumulated 0.16% or 15,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 9,234 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fruth Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 27,541 shares. Bennicas Associates Inc accumulated 14,450 shares. Sarasin And Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 92,726 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 14,775 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 170,446 shares. Brookfield Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 23,199 shares. State Street Corp reported 4.85M shares stake. Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.26% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Allstate invested in 0.01% or 5,145 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 48,202 shares to 216,073 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 739,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

