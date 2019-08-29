Nikko Asset Management Americas Position in B2gold (BTG) Decreased by $458,512 as Market Value Rose; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Decreased Progressive (PGR) Holding as Stock Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 229,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 6.03M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 43,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 65,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 108,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 1.56M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 6,521 shares to 48,611 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51 million for 14.74 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 53,084 shares. 476,001 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Field & Main State Bank owns 75 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability owns 6,103 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.64% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Services has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Conning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Virtu Financial has 12,783 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.50M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First has 3,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Llc invested in 275 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund stated it has 11,609 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Savant Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hanson Mcclain has 2,664 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 5,792 shares to 16,508 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 100,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI).