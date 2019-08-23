Nikko Asset Management Americas Maintains Stake in Twitter (TWTR); Sfe Investment Counsel Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased by $348,880 as Market Value Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1085.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.34 million, up from 185,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 11.88 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 2,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twitter tests interface changes to boost platform health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Twitter charges China with Hong Kong disinfo operation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Popeyeâ€™s New Chicken Sandwich Sparks Twitter War – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter +4% as mDAUs top estimates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Services holds 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 246 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 85,490 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 45 shares. 4,459 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co. B Riley Wealth Management owns 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 14,807 shares. 231,220 are owned by Maverick Ltd. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 3.99 million shares in its portfolio. 55,130 are owned by Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability. 775 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust. Moreover, Riverpark Cap Lc has 2.15% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cambiar Investors Llc accumulated 1.14M shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 179,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd reported 51,424 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 27,258 shares to 298,684 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 24,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,210 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 5,080 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 6,841 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 17,242 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc holds 11.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. Wright Ser Inc accumulated 4,305 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 642 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors Ltd has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 58,864 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.71% or 54,409 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut And holds 107 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 461 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 1.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,402 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,536 shares. 168 are owned by Matrix Asset Advsr. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).