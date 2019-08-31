Nikko Asset Management Americas Lowered Splunk (SPLK) Position; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Sentiment Is 0.98

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 186 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 189 decreased and sold their stock positions in Principal Financial Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 194.29 million shares, down from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Principal Financial Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 160 Increased: 123 New Position: 63.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Splunk Inc now has $16.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 1.89M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Banco Bradesco Sa (NYSE:BBD) stake by 31,005 shares to 73,707 valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 40,982 shares and now owns 187,811 shares. Seres Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Among 24 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Splunk Inc has $165 highest and $10200 lowest target. $151.25's average target is 35.26% above currents $111.82 stock price.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance services and products to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.65 billion. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. It has a 10 P/E ratio. Insurance Solutions divisions.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 823,357 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 20.06% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. for 18.14 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 221,449 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iowa State Bank has 2.17% invested in the company for 94,312 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 1.75% in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 89,792 shares.