Nikko Asset Management Americas Lifted Veracyte (VCYT) Stake By $15.16 Million; Shorts at Semileds (LEDS) Lowered By 5.58%

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Veracyte Inc (VCYT) stake by 23740.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 606,579 shares as Veracyte Inc (VCYT)'s stock rose 12.71%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 609,134 shares with $15.24M value, up from 2,555 last quarter. Veracyte Inc now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 445,524 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500.

Semileds Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) had a decrease of 5.58% in short interest. LEDS’s SI was 86,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.58% from 91,400 shares previously. With 99,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Semileds Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s short sellers to cover LEDS’s short positions. The SI to Semileds Corporation’s float is 4.05%. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 78,627 shares traded. SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has declined 31.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.40% the S&P500.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode chips and LED components in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $9.30 million. The companyÂ’s products are used primarily for general lighting applications comprising commercial, industrial, and residential lighting, as well as street lights; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet (UV), curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, and architectural lighting and entertainment lighting applications, as well as LED lighting for horticulture applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells enhanced vertical, blue, white, green, and UV LED and LED chips to packagers or distributors in Taiwan, the United States, and China.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 420,079 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 5,417 shares. C M Bidwell And Limited owns 4,045 shares. Tpg Group Inc Holding (Sbs) Advsr stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Millrace Asset owns 2.81% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 133,000 shares. Cannell Capital Limited Company accumulated 7.71% or 1.27M shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited accumulated 8,520 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Llc invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Rhumbline Advisers has 35,691 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 49 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 161,564 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 819,227 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,400 shares.

