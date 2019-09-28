Nikko Asset Management Americas Lifted Teradyne (TER) Stake; Vapotherm (VAPO) SI Increased By 27.54%

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Teradyne Inc (TER) stake by 71.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 321,297 shares as Teradyne Inc (TER)’s stock rose 14.34%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 769,746 shares with $36.88 million value, up from 448,449 last quarter. Teradyne Inc now has $9.76B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.94 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) had an increase of 27.54% in short interest. VAPO’s SI was 284,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.54% from 223,300 shares previously. With 43,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)’s short sellers to cover VAPO’s short positions. The SI to Vapotherm Inc’s float is 3.35%. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 169,435 shares traded. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 1.92% or 445,065 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 1.02M shares. Aqr Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Alberta Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 43,800 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 23,700 were reported by Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Company. Principal Group accumulated 1.03M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 359,051 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 273 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 475 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 62,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 17.35M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. West Coast Financial Ltd holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 156,631 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) stake by 6,414 shares to 45,343 valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) stake by 43,523 shares and now owns 308,625 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

