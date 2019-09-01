Nikko Asset Management Americas Increases Stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO); Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 29,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 68,496 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 38,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 652,991 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 181,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.28M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 352,080 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 16,243 shares to 177,741 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc. by 22,709 shares to 16,391 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.