Nikko Asset Management Americas Increases Stake in Aerovironment (AVAV); Ameriprise Financial Has Increased Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Stake by $49.17 Million; Market Value Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 42,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 376,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 334,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 39,194 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GENERATE REVENUE OF BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabi is encouraged to contact us; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 17/05/2018 – Aerovironment Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018, FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $123.5 MLN VS $78.0 MLN AS OF APRIL 30, 2017

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 512,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.03M, up from 598,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 119,369 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 24,027 shares to 263,767 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,331 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability invested in 395,309 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech owns 25,950 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 34,765 shares. 10,667 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). 100 are held by Stephens Ar. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 21,045 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 100 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). North Star Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). 279,847 are held by Northern Tru Corp. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 77,787 shares.

