Nikko Asset Management Americas Increases Holding in Magna International (MGA); Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Valuation Rose While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Trimmed Its Stake

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 4,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 35,920 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 40,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $122.16. About 800,680 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 48,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 216,073 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 167,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 884,829 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,906 shares to 30,718 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,435 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 844,360 shares to 19.00M shares, valued at $58.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 219,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,364 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

