Nikko Asset Management Americas Increased Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding By $10.95 Million; Magnetar Financial Decreased Its Novo (NVO) Stake

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) stake by 13584.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 476,010 shares as Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG)’s stock rose 26.53%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 479,514 shares with $11.48 million value, up from 3,504 last quarter. Nanostring Technologies Inc now has $927.77M valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 37,743 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 73.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 145,800 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 52,577 shares with $2.75 million value, down from 198,377 last quarter. Novo now has $120.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 55,971 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 15/05/2018 – Team Novo Nordisk Partners With NormaTec For State-of-the-Art Athlete Recovery; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.86 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Conduent Inc stake by 24,134 shares to 35,700 valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) stake by 185,599 shares and now owns 286,288 shares. W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) was raised too.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 75,781 shares to 830,388 valued at $10.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 5,021 shares and now owns 23,375 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NanoString collaborates to accelerate AD research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why NanoString Technologies Stock Soared 104.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “- Nature Medicine Publication Highlights use of the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler to Characterize Mechanism of Neurotoxicity in Immuno-Therapy – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NanoString Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.