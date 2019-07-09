Nikko Asset Management Americas Increased Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Maintains Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 181,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.28M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 1.12M shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 568,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.85M, up from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 5.51M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 27,976 shares to 291,101 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 35,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,491 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $938,400 activity. Shares for $137,164 were sold by TAYLOR ROBERT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were reported by Cordasco Financial Networks. Thematic Ltd Company accumulated 3.36% or 985,634 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,170 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 2.43% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 1.26M shares. Icon Advisers reported 10,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 240,255 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.22% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.25M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0.05% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 72,682 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 33,117 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 56,500 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc holds 413,724 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.03% or 39,498 shares in its portfolio.