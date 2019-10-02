Nikko Asset Management Americas Increased By $2.23 Million Its Compugen LTD (CGEN) Position; Commscope Holding Company Has 1.07 Sentiment

Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 105 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 98 trimmed and sold positions in Commscope Holding Company Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 173.10 million shares, down from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Commscope Holding Company Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 66 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Compugen Ltd (CGEN) stake by 83.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 744,447 shares as Compugen Ltd (CGEN)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1.63 million shares with $6.26M value, up from 886,590 last quarter. Compugen Ltd now has $252.48M valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 28,128 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 2.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CGEN News: 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN: BAYER PRECLINICAL DATA ON BAY 1905254 SHOWS EFFICACY; 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – BAYER PLANS TO ADVANCE CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY PROGRAM INTO FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIALS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Compugen, AstraZeneca unit in cancer drug development deal; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE; 07/03/2018 – Compugen Has Licensed Selexis’ Cell Line-Based Protein Expression Platform for the Development of Antibody-Based Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With MedImmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Products; 27/04/2018 – Compugen Reports on Status of Investigational New Drug Application for COM701, a First-in-Class Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Ant; 05/04/2018 – Compugen’s (CGEN) CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag on MedImmune License Agreement Call (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – Compugen Announces Appointment of Henry Adewoye, MD, as Chief Medical Officer; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN TO GET $10M; MAY GET MILESTONE PAYMENTS, ROYALTIES

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.71 million for 6.88 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.

Fpr Partners Llc holds 4.85% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for 12.90 million shares. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.57 million shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 4.22% invested in the company for 18.51 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 1.69% in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 443,400 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 41,782 shares to 295,070 valued at $12.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 49,630 shares and now owns 338,861 shares. Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) was reduced too.