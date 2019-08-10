Nikko Asset Management Americas Holds Position in Harris (HRS); Noesis Capital Mangement Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 billion, up from 12,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Harris Corp (HRS) by 299.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,333 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 245.94% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 11/04/2018 – DoD: Pacom’s Harris Passes `Old Goat’ Award to Southcom’s Tidd; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N SAYS AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA (AAI) GIVES CO A 15-YEAR, 9.44 BLN RUPEES CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 18/05/2018 – HARRIS CO., TX., SHERIFF: COULD BE 8-10 FATALITIES FROM SHOOTIG; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on HUD to Keep Words “Free from Discrimination” in Mission Statement; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Intelligence Hearing, Harris Highlights Risks of Interim Security Clearances; 30/05/2018 – Harris Rebrands to Unify 19 Companies across U.S

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 39,280 shares to 429,892 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 12,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,653 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Blue Financial Cap owns 0.15% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,817 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 50 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 19,456 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 30,719 shares. Wilen Invest Mngmt reported 18,464 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 0.03% or 9,962 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% or 36,430 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Allstate Corp invested in 1,608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 239,415 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.34% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,346 shares. Bowen Hanes invested in 258,208 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Boston Prtn stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of L3 Technologies Jumped in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corp., L3 set closing date for merger – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Management reported 87,163 shares stake. Zuckerman Group Inc Limited Co owns 79,960 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 180,386 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Prns owns 1.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,906 shares. Pitcairn invested in 84,130 shares. 37,275 are held by St Germain D J. Addenda reported 130,329 shares. Prudential owns 14.08 million shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 338,175 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 16,937 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Com Ca has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.87% stake. Schnieders Mgmt Llc owns 66,242 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Co owns 8,470 shares. 181,246 are held by Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp.