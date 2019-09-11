Nikko Asset Management Americas Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Decreased by $1.69 Million; Brookside Capital Management Lowered Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Position by $4.04 Million; Market Value Declined

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 76.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 8,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 2,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 10,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.33. About 2.12M shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 16/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON WYNN RESORTS; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD 1128.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$3.70 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS ANNUAL MEETING ENDS; 15/03/2018 – STEVE WYNN, EX-WIFE SETTLE FIGHT OVER SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Massachusetts allowed to drop ‘Wynn’ from license; 14/05/2018 – A SECOND WYNN PICASSO YANKED FROM CHRISTIE’S SALE AFTER MISHAP; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Has Acted Swiftly and Effectively in the Face of Unforeseeable Circumstances; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wynn Resorts ‘BB-‘ Rtg Unaffctd By Share Sales; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN REQUESTS BOARD REOPEN WINDOW TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 39,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 429,892 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, down from 469,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 15.33 million shares traded or 45.19% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 207,517 shares to 591,283 shares, valued at $45.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 42,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.11 million for 22.66 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $122.70M for 23.62 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.