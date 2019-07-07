Nikko Asset Management Americas Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stake Upped by Steel Partners Holdings Lp

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 24,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,331 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.44 million, down from 629,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 452 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 305,480 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $201.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

