Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Upped Oil States International (OIS) Stake; Clearbridge Investments Has Increased Mylan N V (MYL) Position

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 632,297 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 4.68M shares with $132.56M value, up from 4.05 million last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 5.53M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Acquires Exclusive License to Commercialize in Europe; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Oil States International Inc (OIS) stake by 24.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 69,769 shares as Oil States International Inc (OIS)’s stock declined 19.53%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 356,482 shares with $6.05M value, up from 286,713 last quarter. Oil States International Inc now has $778.13 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 416,404 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 29,518 shares to 308,730 valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) stake by 9,282 shares and now owns 101,104 shares. Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management Inc invested 0.21% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Bridgeway Cap stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 174,322 shares. Numerixs Investment reported 0.02% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 20,763 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.26% or 42.35 million shares. First Mercantile Trust Company accumulated 6,620 shares. Invesco has 1.67M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co holds 35 shares. 680,687 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 9,265 shares. Northern accumulated 844,151 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 8.81M shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 33,285 shares to 130 valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 882,009 shares and now owns 9.50M shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mylan has $37 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29’s average target is 55.33% above currents $18.67 stock price. Mylan had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. SunTrust initiated Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $35 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 91 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 115,438 shares.