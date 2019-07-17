Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Harris (HRS) Position by $370,947; Dafna Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Immunomedics (IMMU) by $1.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Harris Corp (HRS) by 299.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 276.40% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 30/04/2018 – Bain & Company’s Harris on the Impact of Demographics and Automation on Jobs (Video); 27/04/2018 – Sallie B. Bailey Appointed to Harris Corporation Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Sports-Betting Decision-Makers to Convene at Summer Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair Becky Harris Heads Special Sports-Betting Session; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Designating April 11-17, 2018 as Black Maternal Health Week; 22/03/2018 – HARRIS GETS $161M F/A-18 ELECTRONIC WARFARE SYSTEM CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Harris as Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S. ENERGY, EUROPEAN FIN SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Orders Rose 27%; 3Q Book-To-Bill 1.2; 06/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris to Host Town Hall Meeting in Worcester County

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 77,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 82,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 475,953 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,606 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Peoples Fincl has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 46 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 332 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). New England And Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt LP owns 38,447 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 17,498 shares. 491,379 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,495 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 0.06% or 171,710 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 108,012 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 10,342 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.04% or 26,766 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj holds 0.34% or 2,800 shares. Financial Svcs reported 0% stake.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 12,161 shares to 133,653 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,539 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92,984 shares to 330,667 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.