Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Its Position in Hess (HES) by $349,920 as Market Value Rose; Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,437 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 57,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 63,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 2.39M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by Quigley James H.. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Checki Terrence J. on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 809 shares to 1,075 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 552,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 66,089 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3,004 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,590 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.3% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Company Natl Bank reported 10,704 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 98,420 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Focused Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 494 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com owns 7,477 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 3,982 shares. 63,692 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Rhumbline Advisers holds 458,284 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB) by 8,408 shares to 11,007 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,294 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lincoln reported 5,081 shares. 12.12M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,911 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 476,527 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.4% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Suntrust Banks reported 7,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,286 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 196,117 shares. Eqis Capital Inc reported 7,003 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 200 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,748 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.34% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Comerica Bank has 52,924 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

