Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Its Position in Eqt (EQT) by $350,260; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Boosted Stake

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 17,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 191,855 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 209,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.97 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Global Industrial Automation Co Piab to Investor AB Unit

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 162.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 9,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 15,672 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 5,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 389,745 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. The insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. 6,000 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. Shares for $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. McNally Robert Joseph bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 87,486 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc owns 6.28M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 2,050 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt L P. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 43,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Company invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Key Holdg (Cayman) invested in 7.62% or 5.24 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited invested in 0.04% or 3.82 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 700 were accumulated by Central Bank & Trust And. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 90,295 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 74,000 shares stake. The New York-based Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.12% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 50,500 shares.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 440,120 shares to 441,044 shares, valued at $15.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bankshares N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 557 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited has invested 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Aqr Limited Company stated it has 115,389 shares. House Lc accumulated 4,375 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 431,345 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 25,637 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 234,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Cap Limited accumulated 24 shares. Charter Tru Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 51,590 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 22,617 shares stake. Bb&T Corp holds 7,281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 0% or 330 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 901,797 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 44,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Whereâ€™s the Beef? Why the Brits Are Going Meatless, and Kellogg Canâ€™t Wait – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel to Acquire George K. Baum & Company – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 19,964 shares to 6,608 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,503 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).