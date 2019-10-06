Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Holding in Bp Plc (BP) by $1.71 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Holding

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 41,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 295,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30M, down from 336,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 6.76 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 30/03/2018 – Shell sets up JV with Xiamen Xaingyu to distribute fuel; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY CONCLUDES APPEARANCE AT CERAWEEK GATHERING; 27/04/2018 – Weak sterling boosts FTSE 100 after sharp slowdown in UK GDP; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Poland’s PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share; 16/04/2018 – BP EXTENDS ST. FERGUS NSMP U.K. GAS FLOW HALT TO 6PM MONDAY; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3% of upstream workforce; 05/03/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK PANEL

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 158,886 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.45M, down from 164,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1.04M shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 551,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.55B for 12.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,038 shares to 171,824 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

