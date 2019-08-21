Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Stock Value Declined; Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Valuation Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 9,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 256,209 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, up from 246,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.67. About 919,974 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 24,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 270,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, down from 294,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 922,384 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 1.07M shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Management invested in 28,967 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Hyman Charles D invested in 172,858 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Management reported 0.17% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0.83% or 513,956 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 48,237 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc owns 3,490 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 85,235 shares. Prospector Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 158,350 shares. Hendershot Investments Incorporated holds 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,073 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amarillo State Bank reported 11,506 shares stake. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 96,516 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Gibson Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 3,938 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 33,262 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation owns 318,719 shares. First Personal Svcs accumulated 6,046 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 15,983 shares. Moreover, Fdx Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 684,253 shares. Sectoral Asset Management owns 103,951 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 653 shares stake. 230,869 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Company has 5,151 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Co reported 2,891 shares stake. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability invested in 75,343 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Cohen & Steers reported 0% stake. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 7,963 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,376 shares.

