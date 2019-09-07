Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $385,605 as Shares Declined; Westlake Chemica (WLK) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 60,280 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 56,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemica (WLK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chemica for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 484,806 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 2,608 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Corbyn Inv Management Md has invested 3.36% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vanguard Group owns 45.17M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability accumulated 0.15% or 168,826 shares. Principal Gp Inc owns 915,700 shares. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 38,410 are owned by Pittenger Anderson Inc. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 40,593 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt reported 70,000 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J holds 32,140 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. U S Glob Investors holds 0.07% or 1,496 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Scotia Inc holds 32,907 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 30,741 shares to 336,852 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 9,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,104 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 55,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 89,499 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 13 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,357 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.08M shares. Fund Mgmt Sa has 9,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 0.01% or 350 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 12 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 427 shares. Price Michael F holds 0.77% or 91,800 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc accumulated 12,750 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Smith Graham Company Invest Advsrs Lp has invested 0.62% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Prudential Incorporated owns 131,261 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association invested in 24,837 shares.