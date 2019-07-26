Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Raised Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding; Rk Capital Management Holds Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 39,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 178,062 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 304.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 809 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,075 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, up from 266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $345.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Co invested in 0.33% or 2,421 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management accumulated 0.16% or 2,811 shares. Stearns Fin Serv Grp Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Partners Limited Co holds 3.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 49,249 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, S&T Retail Bank Pa has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Advsrs invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gam Ag reported 4,753 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bridgewater L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,860 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 832,756 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 1,825 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 23,080 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc holds 2.47% or 91,115 shares. Fragasso Gp reported 2,360 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 37,699 shares to 155,340 shares, valued at $19.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 11,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,421 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 1,753 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 81,464 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 26,607 shares. Franklin Resources reported 650,627 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.2% or 130,052 shares in its portfolio. 134 are owned by Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd reported 3,766 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 108 shares. Amer Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 0.59% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Eqis Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Pggm Invests holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 51,110 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 5.07 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 108,497 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).