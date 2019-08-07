Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Its Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $10.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Suncor Energy New (Put) (SU) Market Value Declined, Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Decreased Stake

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 39,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 265,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.41M, down from 304,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $267.65. About 159,051 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) (SU) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 30,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 326,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, down from 356,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 594,606 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 1.59 million shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 614,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Invest Like Warren Buffett Using His Value Principles – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Doesn’t Invest in Canadian IPOs: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Company invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 200,648 shares stake. Blackrock Inc owns 20.16M shares. Farmers Retail Bank owns 48 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,603 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies stated it has 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 694 shares. 67,824 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Northern Corporation holds 3.27 million shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc invested in 1.87% or 46,008 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 102,492 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 33,494 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.29% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 169,502 shares to 170,016 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.