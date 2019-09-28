Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Halliburton Co (HAL) Position; Shorts at Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Lowered By 1.78%

Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) had a decrease of 1.78% in short interest. VAR’s SI was 1.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.78% from 1.59M shares previously. With 551,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR)’s short sellers to cover VAR’s short positions. The SI to Varian Medical Systems Inc’s float is 1.73%. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 556,111 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 32.15 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 44.15% above currents $18.73 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital downgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Monday, September 16. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target. Wells Fargo maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $2600 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 6.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity. Shares for $154,800 were bought by Albrecht William E.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 4,816 shares to 122,789 valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Editas Medicine Inc stake by 2.37M shares and now owns 3.11M shares. Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) was raised too.