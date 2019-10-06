Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased By $20.52 Million Its Cerus (CERS) Holding; Royal Bank Of Canada Lifted Arista Networks (ANET) Position

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 1130.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 88,152 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 95,952 shares with $24.91 million value, up from 7,800 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $17.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.57. About 326,593 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Cerus Corp (CERS) stake by 434.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 4.10 million shares as Cerus Corp (CERS)’s stock declined 4.57%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 5.05 million shares with $28.38 million value, up from 945,389 last quarter. Cerus Corp now has $659.41 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 654,832 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – AMENDMENT CONTRACT WITH BARDA PROVIDES AN INCREMENTAL $15 MLN IN FUNDING BRINGING TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE TO MORE THAN $200 MLN; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Multiple Ballistic Missiles Fired From Yemen; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 11/04/2018 – SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS AIR DEFENCE FORCES INTERCEPT MISSILE OVER NAJRAN – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Cerus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart

Among 2 analysts covering Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerus has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 61.29% above currents $4.65 stock price. Cerus had 4 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Stephens.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Dril (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 6,256 shares to 42,764 valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) stake by 22,262 shares and now owns 169,593 shares. Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Cerus’s (NASDAQ:CERS) 32% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cerus Corporation (CERS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Elm Advisors Lc holds 27,500 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 37,415 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Art Advsrs Limited Company reported 14,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 645,794 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And stated it has 506,920 shares. Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 477,223 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated invested in 35,613 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 58,116 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 573,942 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 11,608 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $46,000 activity. The insider Greenman William Mariner bought 10,000 shares worth $46,000.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) stake by 8,759 shares to 71,633 valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Tr Inter Dur Pfd & In (FPF) stake by 34,560 shares and now owns 352,226 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Share Price Has Gained 193%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arista -2.8% as Nomura cuts on tough comps – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31st – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Optoelectronics: Not Out Of The Woods Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arista Networks has $350 highest and $23000 lowest target. $280.80’s average target is 22.85% above currents $228.57 stock price. Arista Networks had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 3 by Nomura.