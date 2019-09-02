Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Its Stake in Magna International (MGA) as Stock Value Declined; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $4.98 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 48,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 216,073 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 167,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 704,226 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 39,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 215,076 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.27M, down from 254,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,140 shares to 278,653 shares, valued at $43.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 27.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.