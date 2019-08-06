Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Rpc (RES) Stake; Tiger Management Boosted Facebook (FB) Position By $15.44 Million

Tiger Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 402.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc acquired 93,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Tiger Management Llc holds 116,110 shares with $19.35 million value, up from 23,110 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $536.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 4.74M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Wants to Make Sure Facebook Is ‘Positive Force’; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users–Update; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says most Facebook users should assume they have had their public info scraped; 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Rpc Inc (RES) stake by 8.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 27,976 shares as Rpc Inc (RES)’s stock declined 39.05%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 291,101 shares with $3.32 million value, down from 319,077 last quarter. Rpc Inc now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 625,728 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RPC down 7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “RPC (RES) Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Movers 08/01: (SPWR) (AVEO) (RES) (BYND) (PS) (WLL) (FIT) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) stake by 18,650 shares to 29,398 valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 9,736 shares and now owns 51,267 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was raised too.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.30 million for 70.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of RES in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie stated it has 181,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 13,900 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 46,841 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc accumulated 291,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 79,181 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 83,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.86 million shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 291,101 shares stake. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 64,308 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% or 162,890 shares in its portfolio. 64,836 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 1,127 shares in its portfolio. 88,563 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Sageworth Trust Communication has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.17% or 198,326 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.10M were accumulated by Diamond Hill Capital Management. Owl Creek Asset LP has 152,263 shares. Maverick has 33,920 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Beach Inv Management Ltd has 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bahamas-based Pictet Bankshares And has invested 2.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,700 were accumulated by Assets Ltd Com. Brown Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 20,506 shares. 8.06 million are held by Swiss Comml Bank. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 7,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 95,800 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Trust Company reported 624,437 shares.