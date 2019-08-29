Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)

Among 3 analysts covering Essential Energy (TSE:ESN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essential Energy has $0.65 highest and $0.35 lowest target. $0.50’s average target is 51.52% above currents $0.33 stock price. Essential Energy had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $0.35 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Altacorp. See Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $0.35 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $0.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $0.65 Maintain

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 42,293 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 463,431 shares with $27.27 million value, down from 505,724 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $82.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 2.13M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Britain looks to ancient mines for electric future; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 15/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CEO SAYS AMRUN PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND IS WELL ON TRACK AND EXPECTING FIRST SHIPMENTS BEFORE END OF YEAR, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE SHIPMENTS (100 PCT BASIS) 80.3 MT VS 76.7 MT A YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 48,202 shares to 216,073 valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 606,579 shares and now owns 609,134 shares. Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) was raised too.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company has market cap of $46.11 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Coil Well Service and Downhole Tools & Rentals. It currently has negative earnings. The Essential Coil Well Service segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, service rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.33. About 5,536 shares traded. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

