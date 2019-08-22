Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Lendingclub (LC) Holding By $2.53 Million; Brookdale Senior Living Has 0.97 Sentiment

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Lendingclub Corp (LC) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 844,360 shares as Lendingclub Corp (LC)’s stock declined 6.16%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 19.00M shares with $58.72 million value, down from 19.85M last quarter. Lendingclub Corp now has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 458,448 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – “INTENDS TO OPPOSE CLAIMS AND WORK TOWARDS AN EARLY RESOLUTION OF MATTER IN FEDERAL COURT”; 09/05/2018 – Hedge Fund Quarz Says LendingClub Could Boost Share Price by 70%; 09/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND QUARZ SAYS LENDINGCLUB COULD BOOST SHARE PRICE 70%; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/04/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of LendingClub Investors; 25/04/2018 – FTC: LendingClub Deducted Hundreds or Thousands of Dollars in Hidden Upfront Fees From Loans; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub: Disappointed That It Wasn’t Possible to Resolve This Matter Constructively With Agency’s Current Leadership; 25/04/2018 – FTC charges LendingClub over false promises to customers; 12/04/2018 – Bahman Koohestani Joins LendingClub from Clarivate Analytics; 03/05/2018 – LendingClub Investors: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation – LC

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 69 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 71 trimmed and sold equity positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The funds in our database reported: 166.67 million shares, down from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brookdale Senior Living Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Seres Therapeutics Inc stake by 815,234 shares to 818,499 valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) stake by 476,010 shares and now owns 479,514 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub (NYSE:LC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LendingClub has $1700 highest and $500 lowest target. $11’s average target is -18.46% below currents $13.49 stock price. LendingClub had 3 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LC shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.03% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 747,832 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 148,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Second Curve has 0.59% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 250,000 shares. First Republic Management owns 774,469 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) or 18.01M shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Paragon Cap Management invested 0.06% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Joel Isaacson Lc has 0.07% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 164,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 452,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 96,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 131,550 shares. Foundation Limited Liability Com holds 71.04% or 11.63M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 36.47 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 73,209 shares.

North Run Capital Lp holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc owns 3.80 million shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Coliseum Capital Management Llc has 6.01% invested in the company for 2.53 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 3.28% in the stock. West Family Investments Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 940,940 shares.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs Â– Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.