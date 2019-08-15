Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $767,468; Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Upped Stake

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 25.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 29,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 308,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, down from 338,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 2.41 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs & Ca, a California-based fund reported 103,083 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 101.00M shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Co owns 7,706 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.64 million shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt reported 155,621 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 714,263 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Private Advsrs has 5.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.55M were accumulated by Raymond James Svcs Advsrs. Nomura Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 172,200 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Co owns 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,664 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 376,442 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,580 shares. At Commercial Bank reported 30,083 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 1.64% or 113,800 shares. 680,343 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 20,965 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Citadel Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 726,043 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,630 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 23,739 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 137,200 shares stake. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs holds 0.29% or 83,835 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 54,629 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 111,187 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Arkansas-based Horrell Cap Management has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.91M shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 22,903 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 86,944 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Punch Associates Invest Mgmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 101,801 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 739,079 shares to 741,305 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 42,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.08 million for 34.42 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.