Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Position in Albemarle (ALB) by $438,939 as Stock Declined; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Cut Its Stake by $313,725

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.01 million shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $72.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 440,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $169.37 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

