Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Patterson (PTEN) Holding; First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) Has 0.92 Sentiment

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 22 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 24 sold and decreased positions in First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.78 million shares, down from 10.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Patterson (PTEN) stake by 12.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 43,523 shares as Patterson (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 308,625 shares with $3.55 million value, down from 352,148 last quarter. Patterson now has $1.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 3.38 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gfw X Limited Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 119,472 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 309,577 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 33,949 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors invested in 146,644 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 37,000 shares. 1.97 million are held by Kahn Brothers Grp Incorporated Incorporated De. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 157,500 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd stated it has 59,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 613,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Intll Inc has 407,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Street Corporation accumulated 5.88M shares. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 72,623 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 28.47% above currents $9.73 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, August 2.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity. $202,075 worth of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was bought by HUFF CURTIS W.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 4,816 shares to 122,789 valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 551,258 shares and now owns 804,239 shares. Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 133,533 shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $541.52 million. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.