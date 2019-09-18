Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Holding in Bunge LTD (BG) by $2.33 Million as Share Value Rose; As Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Declined, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Stake by $1.31 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 8,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 36,177 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 45,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 439,989 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 42,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 50,279 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 92,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 564,541 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 238,792 shares stake. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Llc reported 1.34 million shares. 8,500 were accumulated by Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability. Jane Street Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 11,043 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nomura Asset reported 74,024 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mcclain Value accumulated 36,632 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Schneider Cap Mngmt holds 21,041 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Acropolis Management Lc holds 2,888 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 134,727 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1.15 million shares. 26,130 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Vanguard Gru invested in 13.52 million shares. Next Financial Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 147 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. $1.01 million worth of stock was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 23.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,517 shares to 77,577 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 487,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,721 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 14,481 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 2,023 shares. 27,650 are owned by Stone Run Cap Lc. Cibc holds 2,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 519,944 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc holds 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 375,968 shares. Andra Ap owns 16,500 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 187,102 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 1,455 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). State Street owns 2.81M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.94 million for 11.56 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $235,375.